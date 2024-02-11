Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 270,540 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 677.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 270,540 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $23,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $80.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.38. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $64.50.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

