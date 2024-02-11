Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 143,323 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.16% of Illumina worth $34,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 10.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $137.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78, a PEG ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.22. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $238.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.96.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.95.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

