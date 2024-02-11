Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,729 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 104,034 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.71% of Canadian Solar worth $11,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Canadian Solar by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $22.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. Canadian Solar Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.50). Canadian Solar had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSIQ. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

