Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,850 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $104.95 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $111.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.38 and its 200-day moving average is $97.15.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 78.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

