CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.430-1.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CareTrust REIT also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.43-1.45 EPS.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.50. 2,794,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,412. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.04. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised CareTrust REIT from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 54,430 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 26.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 167,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 34,768 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at about $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Articles

