Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $310.67.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSL

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CSL opened at $346.11 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.48.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.