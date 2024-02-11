Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 12.3% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Carrier Global by 3.3% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $21,586,315. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,578,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,678. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.55. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

