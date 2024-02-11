CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires 5,502 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,115 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in GSK were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in GSK by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GSK by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.91. 3,503,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.65. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $42.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.3564 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

