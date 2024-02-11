CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 147 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,461,000 after acquiring an additional 91,152 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,393 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,685,000 after acquiring an additional 82,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,097,000 after acquiring an additional 178,471 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,367,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,760. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $190.18 and a 52 week high of $249.15. The company has a market capitalization of $350.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.06.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
