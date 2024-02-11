CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 357.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $503.65. 2,628,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,968,587. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $504.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $479.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.27. The firm has a market cap of $389.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

