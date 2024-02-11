CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Increases Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 61,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 179,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period.

DFAI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.48. The company had a trading volume of 814,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $28.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

