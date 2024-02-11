CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Increases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 4.3% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYV stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $79.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,771. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $84.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

