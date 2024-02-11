CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Makes New $40,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after buying an additional 6,908,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,336,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,474,000 after purchasing an additional 767,942 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,063,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,012,000 after purchasing an additional 839,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,187,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,816,000 after purchasing an additional 588,625 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.37. 5,940,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,702,997. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.27.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.