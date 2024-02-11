CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Purchases 207 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 542.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.81. 230,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.10. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $85.36.
About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
