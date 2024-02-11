CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

CCCS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 0.60.

In related news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $230,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,119,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,066,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 781.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

