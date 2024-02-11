Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives $49.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.58.

FUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $41.96 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $47.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 355.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

