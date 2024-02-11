Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives $64.59 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.59.

CELH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Maxim Group upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Celsius alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CELH

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Paul H. Storey sold 3,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $196,704.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Celsius news, SVP Paul H. Storey sold 3,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $196,704.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $848,134.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,715,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,109,248 shares of company stock valued at $52,144,766. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Celsius by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Down 0.5 %

CELH stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.65 and a beta of 1.73. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.