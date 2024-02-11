Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives $64.59 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.59.
CELH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Maxim Group upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CELH
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Celsius by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.
Celsius Stock Down 0.5 %
CELH stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.65 and a beta of 1.73. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.
Celsius Company Profile
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Celsius
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.