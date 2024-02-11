Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) versus Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Financial Survey

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Talos Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $15.84 million 2.04 $12.99 million N/A N/A Talos Energy $1.65 billion 0.92 $381.92 million $0.96 12.81

Talos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

97.1% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Talos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Talos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 75.62% 95.06% 95.06% Talos Energy 7.36% 1.79% 0.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Talos Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Talos Energy 0 0 8 0 3.00

Talos Energy has a consensus price target of $21.14, indicating a potential upside of 71.89%. Given Talos Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talos Energy has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Talos Energy beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

