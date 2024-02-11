China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance

Shares of CJJD stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Jo-Jo Drugstores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114,307 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

