China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.02

Shares of China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and traded as low as $7.22. China Resources Beer shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 27,193 shares traded.

China Resources Beer Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89.

China Resources Beer Company Profile

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, and Snow Draft Pure Malt Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

