Chromia (CHR) Price Reaches $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Chromia (CHR) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, Chromia has traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $283.08 million and approximately $26.65 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia token can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000747 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chromia

Chromia’s launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 787,434,439 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.

Chromia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

