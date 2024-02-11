Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 2.0% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $25,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Chubb by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $2.87 on Friday, reaching $247.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,471,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.85. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $249.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.84.

Read Our Latest Report on CB

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.