Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises about 1.8% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $103.21.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Barclays boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $638,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

