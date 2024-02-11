CIBC Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $70.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE WPM opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.93.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $223.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

