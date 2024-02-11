CIBC Lowers Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$9.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CG. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Desjardins lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$8.35 to C$8.30 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.23.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CG

Centerra Gold Trading Down 1.0 %

Centerra Gold Company Profile

TSE CG opened at C$6.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.17 and a 12 month high of C$10.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.