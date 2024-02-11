Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 127,062 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 14,551 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $1,999,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 177,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 27,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Melius lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.21.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.13. The stock had a trading volume of 24,076,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,756,492. The company has a market capitalization of $203.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

