Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,753,658 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604,368 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $58,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 8,333.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 110.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on YPF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $17.10 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 5.2 %

YPF stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.89. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

