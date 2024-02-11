Citigroup Inc. Has $72.69 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,420,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874,114 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.20% of Corteva worth $72,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Corteva by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Corteva by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 89,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 15.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 142,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 18,732 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Corteva by 40.0% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 295,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,097,000 after buying an additional 84,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Corteva by 59.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,381,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,703,000 after buying an additional 516,992 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. UBS Group decreased their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on Corteva

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $64.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.