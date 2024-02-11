Citigroup Inc. Sells 316,811 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,405,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,811 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $78,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,840 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 811.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,477,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,846,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,033,000 after purchasing an additional 164,497 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,792,000 after purchasing an additional 408,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,093,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,690,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $67.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average of $57.99.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
