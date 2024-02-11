Citigroup Inc. Sells 8,300 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,136,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Coterra Energy worth $57,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,218,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.30 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

