Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CFG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

CFG opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $43.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.97.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

