Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Downgraded by Argus

Argus cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.63.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $19.87 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at $550,953.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

