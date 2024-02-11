Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CLF. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.63.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 2.8 %

CLF stock opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.04. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at $550,953.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.