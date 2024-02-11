Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.130-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $372.5 million-$373.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.3 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.580-0.590 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NET. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised Cloudflare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.13.

Cloudflare Trading Up 19.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $17.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.92. 33,191,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,594,788. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.90 and a 200-day moving average of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,202,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $3,325,336.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,103.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,202,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 941,404 shares of company stock worth $71,962,946. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 33.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9,758.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

