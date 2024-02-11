Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.130-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $372.5 million-$373.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.3 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.580-0.590 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.13.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $17.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.92. 33,191,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,594,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.25.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $3,325,336.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,103.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $3,325,336.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,103.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 400 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,479,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 941,404 shares of company stock valued at $71,962,946. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

See Also

