Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.130-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $372.5 million-$373.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.3 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.580-0.590 EPS.

Cloudflare Stock Up 19.5 %

NET stock traded up $17.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.92. The stock had a trading volume of 33,191,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.25. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised Cloudflare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $3,730,788.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,161,527.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 66,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $5,767,441.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,472,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,968,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $3,730,788.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,161,527.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 941,404 shares of company stock worth $71,962,946 in the last three months. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

