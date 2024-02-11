Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.54. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 44,119 shares changing hands.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.0526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 12.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $82,000.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

