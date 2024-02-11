Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Lowered to $85.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $78.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

