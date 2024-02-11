Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 330.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $73,000.

Shares of PRF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.10. The stock had a trading volume of 484,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,000. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $36.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.41.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

