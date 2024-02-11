Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Has $732,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 477.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $160,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,477 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,703,690,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 30,994.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,413,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,473 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $363.15. 2,389,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,637. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $348.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $365.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.