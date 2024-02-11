Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Sells 153 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.33. 1,506,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,374. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.39. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

