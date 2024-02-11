Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Sells 537 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.9% of Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investment House LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,122,000. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 33,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Valence8 US LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valence8 US LP now owns 74,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 427,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,246,000 after purchasing an additional 16,329 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $437.05. 36,943,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,375,080. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $410.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.30. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $285.19 and a one year high of $437.85.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

