Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 25,102 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,102 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,053 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,307,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,100,000 after buying an additional 1,861,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Realty Income by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after buying an additional 2,273,591 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,645,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,258,000 after buying an additional 1,204,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on O. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE O opened at $52.76 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.59.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.