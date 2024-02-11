Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 6,591 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Global Payments by 12.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 15.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 53.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 41,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,742,000 after buying an additional 14,333 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Global Payments from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.37.

GPN opened at $136.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.41. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $138.07.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

