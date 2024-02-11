Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,195 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,462.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 242.2% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.47. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Macquarie started coverage on Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.76.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

