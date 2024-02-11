Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 18,732 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,732 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in Corteva by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 295,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,097,000 after buying an additional 84,247 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Corteva by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,381,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,703,000 after buying an additional 516,992 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.84.

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $53.60 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

