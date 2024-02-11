Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 31,347 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,588 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,347 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,433,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,399,416,000 after purchasing an additional 526,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,532,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,646,000 after purchasing an additional 230,185 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,774,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,727,000 after acquiring an additional 315,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $503,489,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,122,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,652,000 after acquiring an additional 295,630 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.2 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $55.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average of $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 42.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.