Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 6,516 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,304 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,860 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEN opened at $153.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.96 and a 200-day moving average of $128.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $94.11 and a twelve month high of $156.01.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.53.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

