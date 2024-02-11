Comparing Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) & Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV)

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Free Report) and Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and Vicinity Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrameccanica Vehicles -2,290.59% -68.16% -51.26% Vicinity Motor -71.00% -33.12% -17.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and Vicinity Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrameccanica Vehicles $6.81 million 4.52 -$123.70 million ($0.90) -0.29 Vicinity Motor $15.99 million 2.32 -$17.95 million ($0.26) -3.12

Analyst Recommendations

Vicinity Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Electrameccanica Vehicles. Vicinity Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electrameccanica Vehicles, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Electrameccanica Vehicles and Vicinity Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 2 0 0 2.00 Vicinity Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Electrameccanica Vehicles presently has a consensus target price of $0.50, suggesting a potential upside of 93.95%. Vicinity Motor has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 269.32%. Given Vicinity Motor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vicinity Motor is more favorable than Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Vicinity Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Electrameccanica Vehicles has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicinity Motor has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vicinity Motor beats Electrameccanica Vehicles on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the United States and Canada. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing four-wheeled eRoadster and Tofino. In addition, it provides services, repairs, and support services, as well as sale of parts and custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles through direct-to-consumer online marketing, as well as through retail store operations in the States of California, Arizona, and Oregon. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

