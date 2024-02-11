Comparing Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) & RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL)

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) and RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marqeta and RocketFuel Blockchain’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marqeta $761.15 million 3.96 -$184.78 million ($0.39) -14.79 RocketFuel Blockchain $200,000.00 12.60 -$3.78 million ($0.12) -0.63

RocketFuel Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marqeta. Marqeta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RocketFuel Blockchain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Marqeta has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Marqeta and RocketFuel Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marqeta 1 7 12 0 2.55 RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marqeta currently has a consensus target price of $6.95, suggesting a potential upside of 20.40%. Given Marqeta’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marqeta is more favorable than RocketFuel Blockchain.

Profitability

This table compares Marqeta and RocketFuel Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marqeta -27.45% -12.22% -9.94% RocketFuel Blockchain -838.28% -943.20% -276.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.1% of Marqeta shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Marqeta shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marqeta beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marqeta

(Get Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution. Marqeta, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

(Get Free Report)

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, and direct bank transfers. It also offers payout solutions, cross-border B2B transfer solutions, and other solutions, as well as invoicing and crypto payments services. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc. to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.